Scandal Unfolds: Diddy Faces Serious Allegations in Sex Trafficking Trial

In a high-profile trial, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces grave allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. On Monday, a former girlfriend, using the pseudonym Jane for privacy, testified that Combs mistreated her and coerced her into participating in sex acts with other men, all while he watched.

Jane's testimony included text messages read aloud in court, in which she expressed feeling used and unfulfilled in their relationship, which allegedly involved 'Freak Off' events. Prosecutors argue that Combs used force and financial threats to ensure compliance, though he has pleaded not guilty.

Combs' lawyers contend that the sexual acts were consensual, acknowledging his sometimes abusive behavior in past relationships. As the trial proceeds, Combs risks a life sentence if convicted on all charges, a dramatic fall from grace for the hip-hop mogul who influenced American culture significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)