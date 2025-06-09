Meghalaya Tourism Faces Image Crisis Amidst Tourist's Murder

Meghalaya, a picturesque tourist spot, recently faced an image crisis following the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in the region's popular Sohra area, resulting in five arrests including his wife. State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh expressed concern over attempts to harm Meghalaya's reputation, underscoring its safety for tourists.

Addressing the media, Lyngdoh announced that the state government is initiating robust measures to manage the bad press, directing police to file FIRs against misleading narratives. This tragic incident, a rarity in Sohra, has prompted swift action from local authorities to ensure justice.

Lyngdoh further announced a review of tourist safety protocols, recommending homestays install CCTV systems for enhanced security, a move backed by law enforcement. As investigations continue, Meghalaya remains committed to restoring its allure as a safe and welcoming tourist hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)