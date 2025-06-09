Left Menu

Meghalaya Tourism Faces Image Crisis Amidst Tourist's Murder

In response to the murder of an Indore tourist in Meghalaya, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasizes the state's safety and promises legal action against those tarnishing its image. Efforts are underway to enhance security measures, reassuring travelers and boosting confidence in Meghalaya as a tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:31 IST
Meghalaya Tourism Faces Image Crisis Amidst Tourist's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya, a picturesque tourist spot, recently faced an image crisis following the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in the region's popular Sohra area, resulting in five arrests including his wife. State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh expressed concern over attempts to harm Meghalaya's reputation, underscoring its safety for tourists.

Addressing the media, Lyngdoh announced that the state government is initiating robust measures to manage the bad press, directing police to file FIRs against misleading narratives. This tragic incident, a rarity in Sohra, has prompted swift action from local authorities to ensure justice.

Lyngdoh further announced a review of tourist safety protocols, recommending homestays install CCTV systems for enhanced security, a move backed by law enforcement. As investigations continue, Meghalaya remains committed to restoring its allure as a safe and welcoming tourist hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025