Standoff in Bengali Film Industry: Director vs. Technicians

In a renewed standoff within the Bengali film industry, shooting for the film 'Harry Om' was abruptly halted as a faction of directors and technicians clashed over crew selections. On Monday in Kolkata, no technicians arrived at the designated 'call time,' citing unexplained absences.

Director Kinshuk Dey expressed frustration, noting that 85% of the film was completed despite previous interruptions. He criticized the lack of response from technicians and claimed emergency absences were not accounted for with replacements.

Dey, alongside other filmmakers, has petitioned the Calcutta High Court against the alleged overreach by the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India. Federation President Swarup Biswas denied these allegations, marking the event as part of a recurring industry issue. Both sides are seeking intervention from the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.