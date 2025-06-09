Court Dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Defamation Suit Against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
A judge has dismissed Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively's legal team hailed the ruling as a victory, claiming the lawsuit was baseless. The case, including allegations of interference with contracts, can be refiled. A trial is scheduled for March 2026.
In a dramatic legal development, a judge has thrown out Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The decision, issued by Judge Lewis J. Liman, dismissed not only the defamation claims but also allegations of extortion and other related accusations.
Lively's legal representatives lauded the court's ruling as a comprehensive vindication, expressing intent to pursue further legal actions for attorneys' fees, treble damages, and punitive damages against Baldoni and other parties involved in what they described as an abusive litigation effort.
The legal battle, characterized by high-profile accusations and counterclaims, originated from Lively's allegations of sexual harassment and retaliatory smear campaigns by Baldoni and his associates following problems reported on the film set of "It Ends With Us." The case is set to continue in court with a trial date slated for March 9, 2026.
