BTS Members Reunite After Military Service, Fans Anticipate Comeback
Members of K-pop sensation BTS, RM and V, have completed their mandatory South Korean military service. Fans eagerly await the band's comeback as other members finish service this month. A special BTS FESTA event celebrates the group's 12-year anniversary, hinting at an imminent reunion.
BTS members RM and V have completed their mandatory military service, signaling a wave of anticipation for the band's return. Cheered on by a dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY, the members expressed gratitude for the unwavering support they received during their service.
The globally beloved K-pop group, which hasn't released a group project since 2022, is gearing up for a long-awaited reunion. Other members, including Jimin, Jung Kook, and Suga, are set to complete their military obligations by June 21, paving the way for their collective return.
Entertainment company HYBE is orchestrating a BTS FESTA event to mark the band's 12th anniversary. While it's uncertain if all members will attend, fans are encouraged by the occasion that celebrates the vibrant history and future of BTS. RM, eager to perform again, has expressed his commitment to producing new music for their comeback.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chaos at Liverpool: Car Hits Fans During Celebration
Liverpool police say a driver is arrested after driving a vehicle into a crowd of fans celebrating city's soccer victory, reports AP.
Chaos and Concern: Car Hits Fans Amid Liverpool Celebrations
Tragic Honour Killing Claims Three Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Chaos at Liverpool Victory Parade: Car Ramming Incident Shocks Fans