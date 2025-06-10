BTS Members Reunite After Military Service, Fans Anticipate Comeback

BTS members RM and V have completed their mandatory military service, signaling a wave of anticipation for the band's return. Cheered on by a dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY, the members expressed gratitude for the unwavering support they received during their service.

The globally beloved K-pop group, which hasn't released a group project since 2022, is gearing up for a long-awaited reunion. Other members, including Jimin, Jung Kook, and Suga, are set to complete their military obligations by June 21, paving the way for their collective return.

Entertainment company HYBE is orchestrating a BTS FESTA event to mark the band's 12th anniversary. While it's uncertain if all members will attend, fans are encouraged by the occasion that celebrates the vibrant history and future of BTS. RM, eager to perform again, has expressed his commitment to producing new music for their comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)