Left Menu

BTS Members Reunite After Military Service, Fans Anticipate Comeback

Members of K-pop sensation BTS, RM and V, have completed their mandatory South Korean military service. Fans eagerly await the band's comeback as other members finish service this month. A special BTS FESTA event celebrates the group's 12-year anniversary, hinting at an imminent reunion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 07:10 IST
BTS Members Reunite After Military Service, Fans Anticipate Comeback

BTS members RM and V have completed their mandatory military service, signaling a wave of anticipation for the band's return. Cheered on by a dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY, the members expressed gratitude for the unwavering support they received during their service.

The globally beloved K-pop group, which hasn't released a group project since 2022, is gearing up for a long-awaited reunion. Other members, including Jimin, Jung Kook, and Suga, are set to complete their military obligations by June 21, paving the way for their collective return.

Entertainment company HYBE is orchestrating a BTS FESTA event to mark the band's 12th anniversary. While it's uncertain if all members will attend, fans are encouraged by the occasion that celebrates the vibrant history and future of BTS. RM, eager to perform again, has expressed his commitment to producing new music for their comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025