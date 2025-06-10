India's Bright Minds to Aid Jagannath Yatra 2025: A Fusion of Devotion and Innovation

Top students from India's renowned institutions, including IITs and IIMs, are collaborating with the Puri district administration for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025.

This initiative aims to provide a hands-on learning experience under the Public Systems and Infrastructure internship. Students will explore key areas such as crowd management, public infrastructure, event coordination, and inter-agency collaboration.

Chaaipani, an agency leading brand activations, will facilitate the internship. Selected interns are expected to deliver real-time reports and strategic recommendations to optimize future Yatra developments and public system enhancements.