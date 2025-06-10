Left Menu

India's Bright Minds to Aid Jagannath Yatra 2025: A Fusion of Devotion and Innovation

Top students from India's premier institutions will work with Puri district administration during the 2025 Jagannath Rath Yatra, studying crowd behavior, infrastructure, and event planning. Under a public systems internship led by Chaaipani, students will develop recommendations to enhance future Yatra efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:52 IST
India's Bright Minds to Aid Jagannath Yatra 2025: A Fusion of Devotion and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Top students from India's renowned institutions, including IITs and IIMs, are collaborating with the Puri district administration for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025.

This initiative aims to provide a hands-on learning experience under the Public Systems and Infrastructure internship. Students will explore key areas such as crowd management, public infrastructure, event coordination, and inter-agency collaboration.

Chaaipani, an agency leading brand activations, will facilitate the internship. Selected interns are expected to deliver real-time reports and strategic recommendations to optimize future Yatra developments and public system enhancements.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025