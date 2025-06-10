Honoring Legends: New Memorials for Maharaja Bijli Pasi and Iconic Warriors in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant cultural initiative, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday the construction of a memorial for Maharaja Bijli Pasi in Lucknow, honoring the Dalit icon who defended the region from foreign aggressors.

Adityanath, while inaugurating a statue of Maharaja Suheldev and launching development projects, underscored the BJP's commitment to honoring historical figures who have been overlooked by previous regimes. The government aims to ensure these figures, pivotal in guarding India's cultural heritage, are duly recognized.

The state plans to highlight marginalized heroes, including Maharaja Bijli Pasi and formidable women warriors from the 1857 revolution. Plans for statues and dedicated institutions in their names are underway, reflecting a broader effort to instill pride and respect for historical contributions.

