Katrina Kaif Shines as Global Brand Ambassador for Maldives

Bollywood icon Katrina Kaif has been unveiled as the global brand ambassador for the Maldives, according to an announcement by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) on Tuesday.

Known as Visit Maldives, MMPRC introduced Kaif, 41, as the new face of their 'Sunny Side of Life' campaign, designed to highlight the Maldives as an ultimate luxurious travel destination. Kaif expressed gratitude for being chosen, emphasizing the island's blend of elegance and tranquillity.

The campaign aims to share the Maldives' unique charm and world-class offerings with a global audience, as noted by Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO of Visit Maldives. This announcement coincides with the launch of Visit Maldives' Summer Sale campaign to attract more tourists.