Katrina Kaif Shines as Global Brand Ambassador for Maldives

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has been announced as the global brand ambassador for the Maldives by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation. The campaign, 'Sunny Side of Life', aims to promote the luxury and natural beauty of the Maldives as a top tourist and honeymoon destination.

11-06-2025
Bollywood icon Katrina Kaif has been unveiled as the global brand ambassador for the Maldives, according to an announcement by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) on Tuesday.

Known as Visit Maldives, MMPRC introduced Kaif, 41, as the new face of their 'Sunny Side of Life' campaign, designed to highlight the Maldives as an ultimate luxurious travel destination. Kaif expressed gratitude for being chosen, emphasizing the island's blend of elegance and tranquillity.

The campaign aims to share the Maldives' unique charm and world-class offerings with a global audience, as noted by Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO of Visit Maldives. This announcement coincides with the launch of Visit Maldives' Summer Sale campaign to attract more tourists.

