Left Menu

UP Police Goes Viral with 'Housefull 5' Inspired Road Safety Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh Police creatively used a 'Housefull 5' themed social media post to promote road safety, emphasizing helmet use. The post, praised by actor Riteish Deshmukh, illustrates two contrasting scenarios for riders, aiming to raise awareness. The campaign is part of ongoing efforts to engage the public through relatable digital content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:43 IST
UP Police Goes Viral with 'Housefull 5' Inspired Road Safety Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police has garnered significant attention for its innovative road safety campaign using pop culture. Drawing inspiration from the recently released Hindi film 'Housefull 5', the police communicated the importance of wearing helmets through a creative social media post.

The post on their X account showcased two contrasting 'climax choices' for two-wheeler riders: one demonstrating the benefits of wearing a helmet and the other showing potential injuries without one. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, part of the film's cast, praised the police effort.

This initiative aligns with UP Police's strategy to use engaging and relatable content to spread public safety messages. The state, dealing with a high number of road accidents and fatalities, aims to educate and influence safer road behavior through creative digital methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025