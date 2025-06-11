UP Police Goes Viral with 'Housefull 5' Inspired Road Safety Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh Police has garnered significant attention for its innovative road safety campaign using pop culture. Drawing inspiration from the recently released Hindi film 'Housefull 5', the police communicated the importance of wearing helmets through a creative social media post.

The post on their X account showcased two contrasting 'climax choices' for two-wheeler riders: one demonstrating the benefits of wearing a helmet and the other showing potential injuries without one. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, part of the film's cast, praised the police effort.

This initiative aligns with UP Police's strategy to use engaging and relatable content to spread public safety messages. The state, dealing with a high number of road accidents and fatalities, aims to educate and influence safer road behavior through creative digital methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)