Passenger's Melodic Journey: India Debut Tour Announced

British singer-songwriter Passenger, famous for his hit song 'Let Her Go,' will be embarking on his India debut with a three-city tour this November, as announced by BookMyShow Live.

Passenger, born Michael Rosenberg, will perform in Delhi-NCR on November 19, followed by shows in Mumbai on November 21 and Bengaluru on November 22, 2025. The venues are DLF CyberHub in Delhi-NCR, Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai, and Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru.

The artist, now 41, gained international fame with 'Let Her Go' from his 2012 album 'All The Little Lights.' He has since released 15 studio albums. Demand for tickets, which will be available starting June 17 exclusively on BookMyShow, is expected to be high among his many fans in India.