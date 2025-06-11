Passenger's Melodic Journey: India Debut Tour Announced
Passenger, the renowned British singer-songwriter famed for 'Let Her Go,' is making his Indian debut with a three-city tour in November. Shows will take place in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone for fans and organizers aiming to offer a memorable musical experience.
Passenger, born Michael Rosenberg, will perform in Delhi-NCR on November 19, followed by shows in Mumbai on November 21 and Bengaluru on November 22, 2025. The venues are DLF CyberHub in Delhi-NCR, Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai, and Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru.
The artist, now 41, gained international fame with 'Let Her Go' from his 2012 album 'All The Little Lights.' He has since released 15 studio albums. Demand for tickets, which will be available starting June 17 exclusively on BookMyShow, is expected to be high among his many fans in India.
