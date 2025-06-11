BTS Members Reunite Post Military, Tease Spectacular Return

K-pop sensations Jimin and Jung Kook have become the final members of BTS to complete their mandatory military service in South Korea. As they stepped out in military attire on Wednesday, the duo saluted and addressed the numerous fans gathered to celebrate this milestone.

Post-discharge, Jung Kook expressed thanks to the fans and media who flocked to witness the occasion. He remarked on the stark transition back to celebrity life, noting his lack of makeup and slight discomfort with the cameras.

While V hinted at an eagerly awaited band reunion, Jin and J-Hope have already been discharged, and Suga is expected to follow this month. With conscription laws affecting all able-bodied men, the BTS members' service highlights the rigorous requirements they faced without the exemptions granted to some artists. Nevertheless, the anticipated 2025 group comeback promises an exhilarating show.

(With inputs from agencies.)