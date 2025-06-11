Left Menu

BTS Members Reunite Post Military, Tease Spectacular Return

Jimin and Jung Kook from BTS have completed their military service. They expressed gratitude to fans and media gathered for their discharge and spoke about returning to the spotlight. The group plans a reunion in 2025. South Korea's laws require military service for able-bodied men, with some athlete exemptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yeoncheon | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:55 IST
BTS Members Reunite Post Military, Tease Spectacular Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

K-pop sensations Jimin and Jung Kook have become the final members of BTS to complete their mandatory military service in South Korea. As they stepped out in military attire on Wednesday, the duo saluted and addressed the numerous fans gathered to celebrate this milestone.

Post-discharge, Jung Kook expressed thanks to the fans and media who flocked to witness the occasion. He remarked on the stark transition back to celebrity life, noting his lack of makeup and slight discomfort with the cameras.

While V hinted at an eagerly awaited band reunion, Jin and J-Hope have already been discharged, and Suga is expected to follow this month. With conscription laws affecting all able-bodied men, the BTS members' service highlights the rigorous requirements they faced without the exemptions granted to some artists. Nevertheless, the anticipated 2025 group comeback promises an exhilarating show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

