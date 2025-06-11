Divine Ritual: A Spectacle of Faith at Lord Jagannath's Bathing Ceremony

In a grand display of devotion, tens of thousands of devotees, including Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, assembled to witness the revered Lord Jagannath's ceremonial bathing rituals on Wednesday. Held within the sacred confines of the 12th-century temple, the event marked a significant cultural and spiritual occurrence.

The ceremony, known as Deva Snana Purnima, involved the procession of three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra - to the 'Snana Mandap' or bathing altar. The ritual procession, termed 'pahandi,' concluded promptly by 8.55 am, according to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The day's proceedings saw the deities ritually bathed with sacred water from the temple's 'Sunakua.' Post-ceremony, these idols will enter 'Anasara Ghar' for a 14-day period, only to be publicly viewed again before the annual Rath Yatra. This annual event attracts devotees from all over the world, celebrating not just religious ties but cultural heritage as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)