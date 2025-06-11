Unity in Diversity: Northeast National Service Scheme Festival Kicks Off in Kohima

The Northeast National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival has begun in Kohima, marking a significant convergence of unity, service, and cultural diversity.

Hosted at Dzüü Resort in Rüsoma Village, the five-day event sees more than 300 volunteers and officials gather, though Mizoram's delegation is absent due to unforeseen circumstances.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio praised the festival's role in youth engagement and cultural exchange, emphasizing the Northeast's rich cultural tapestry while urging attendees to embrace their heritage and foster national unity.