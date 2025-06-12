Left Menu

RSS Chief Empowers Workers at Skill Development Camp

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat participates in a 20-day skill development camp in Mathura. The event aims to enhance the skills of migrant RSS workers through training and discussions. With 251 attendees, the camp focuses on ideological clarity and organizational skills, concluding on June 18.

RSS Chief Empowers Workers at Skill Development Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to invigorate the spirit of the organization by participating in a unique skill development camp designed for workers. Kicking off on Thursday, Bhagwat will be involved in the comprehensive 20-day 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg Pratham Camp' focused on uplifting migrant RSS workers.

Held at Parkham's Deen Dayal Gau Vigyan Anusandhan Evam Prashikshan Kendra, the camp is home to 251 dedicated participants from across India. Beyond practical skills, Bhagwat will lead sessions emphasizing ideological purity and organizational coherence, ensuring that workers are adept in both thought and deed.

This program not only provides participants with vocational training but also gives them a platform to directly engage with Bhagwat through doubt-clearing sessions. Following a visit to Kanpur, Bhagwat's attention to training underscores the importance the RSS places on continuous learning and personal development.

