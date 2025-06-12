Hats Off to Fashion: The Dazzling Display at Royal Ascot

In her London studio, milliner Merve Bayindir meticulously glues dried flowers onto a pale pink saucer hat, preparing for the upcoming Royal Ascot. Nearby, a collection of vibrant headpieces showcase her expertise in crafting eye-catching designs for the major event where hats are an essential statement.

Bayindir describes Royal Ascot as the "biggest runway" for milliners, comparing it to high-profile events like the Oscars and Golden Globes. The horse-racing event, starting June 17, extends for five days in Ascot, just outside London, attracting attention for both its vibrant fashion and the sport itself.

The event's dress codes vary across its enclosures, with the royal enclosure requiring hats with a minimum diameter of ten centimeters. Bayindir advises against wearing simple fascinators, suggesting more elaborate pieces for the royal enclosure. Her recent designs, in hues like pale pink, fuchsia, and lilac, emphasize bold sizes and colors, reflecting the event's outgoing personality.

