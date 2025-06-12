Honoring Legacy: Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation for Landmark Dharmshala

In a tribute to socio-religious activism and philanthropy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone of a 'dharmshala' at Mahavir Cancer Hospital in Patna's Phulwarisharif area. The ceremony coincided with the 75th birth anniversary of late Acharya Kishore Kunal, who was honored posthumously with the Padma Shri award.

Notably, the event was attended by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, who joined other dignitaries in commemorating Kunal's enduring legacy. As the founder secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, Kunal had a lasting impact on the community through his dedication to social causes.

The occasion also featured the unveiling of Kishore Kunal's statue, honoring his contributions to the society. High-profile attendees included Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and other key figures, emphasizing the significance of the event in upholding Kunal's noble endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)