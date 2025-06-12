Tragedy in Gujarat: Air India Plane Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport
A London-bound Air India flight crashed near Ahmedabad airport, claiming the lives of nearly all 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow, highlighting the loss of Ranjitha Gopakumar, a Kerala-native nurse aboard the ill-fated flight.
12-06-2025
A tragic plane crash occurred on Thursday near Ahmedabad airport involving a London-bound Air India flight.
The crash resulted in the deaths of nearly all 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Kerala-native nurse Ranjitha Gopakumar.
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound grief, acknowledging the national and personal level of the tragedy.
