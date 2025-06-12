Left Menu

Heartfelt Homage: Thousands of Earthen Lamps Illuminate Kashi in Memory of Crash Victims

In a poignant ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat, 1,100 earthen lamps were lit to honor the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. Organized by Ganga Seva Nidhi, the event included a revered Ganga Aarti and a two-minute silence, offering prayers for the departed souls.

In a poignant display of collective mourning, 1,100 earthen lamps illuminated Dashashwamedh Ghat on Thursday, as a tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

The tragic accident occurred when an Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad bound for London Gatwick.

Organized by the Ganga Seva Nidhi, the homage included a revered Ganga Aarti ceremony, where participants observed a two-minute silence to honor those who perished. Sushant Mishra, the president of the organization, expressed that the lamps, lit along the banks of the Ganga, symbolized prayers for the peace of the departed souls.

