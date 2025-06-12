Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Mistrial Declared on Rape Charge

A mistrial has been declared in Harvey Weinstein's Manhattan trial for a rape charge, as jurors couldn't reach a consensus. This followed Weinstein's conviction on a separate sex abuse charge and acquittal on another. Weinstein, denying all charges, faced accusations from multiple women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:09 IST
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Mistrial Declared on Rape Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Manhattan court oversight saw a mistrial declared in Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial on a rape charge on Thursday, as a juror opted out of further deliberations.

The decision arrived shortly after the jury convicted Weinstein on a separate sex abuse charge while acquitting him of another. Known as a former prominent Hollywood figure, Weinstein faced this retrial after his 2020 conviction was overturned last year by a New York state appeals court.

Weinstein, accused of raping an aspiring actress and assaulting two other women, pleaded not guilty, strongly rejecting the allegations and claims of non-consensual encounters. The jury found him guilty concerning former production assistant Miriam Haley from a 2006 incident but could not reach a consensus on charges related to a 2013 accusation by Jessica Mann, leading to Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber announcing the mistrial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025