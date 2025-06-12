Harvey Weinstein Trial: Mistrial Declared on Rape Charge
A mistrial has been declared in Harvey Weinstein's Manhattan trial for a rape charge, as jurors couldn't reach a consensus. This followed Weinstein's conviction on a separate sex abuse charge and acquittal on another. Weinstein, denying all charges, faced accusations from multiple women.
A Manhattan court oversight saw a mistrial declared in Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial on a rape charge on Thursday, as a juror opted out of further deliberations.
The decision arrived shortly after the jury convicted Weinstein on a separate sex abuse charge while acquitting him of another. Known as a former prominent Hollywood figure, Weinstein faced this retrial after his 2020 conviction was overturned last year by a New York state appeals court.
Weinstein, accused of raping an aspiring actress and assaulting two other women, pleaded not guilty, strongly rejecting the allegations and claims of non-consensual encounters. The jury found him guilty concerning former production assistant Miriam Haley from a 2006 incident but could not reach a consensus on charges related to a 2013 accusation by Jessica Mann, leading to Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber announcing the mistrial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court to Decide Fate in France's Largest Child Sex Abuse Case
Star-Studded Sequel: New Hollywood Saga Unfolds
Clint Eastwood Advocates for Originality in Hollywood's Era of Remakes
Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: Jury Begins Deliberation on Former Hollywood Mogul
Weinstein Retrial: Jurors Deliberate Former Movie Mogul's Fate