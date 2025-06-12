Harvey Weinstein Trial: Mistrial Declared on Rape Charge

A Manhattan court oversight saw a mistrial declared in Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial on a rape charge on Thursday, as a juror opted out of further deliberations.

The decision arrived shortly after the jury convicted Weinstein on a separate sex abuse charge while acquitting him of another. Known as a former prominent Hollywood figure, Weinstein faced this retrial after his 2020 conviction was overturned last year by a New York state appeals court.

Weinstein, accused of raping an aspiring actress and assaulting two other women, pleaded not guilty, strongly rejecting the allegations and claims of non-consensual encounters. The jury found him guilty concerning former production assistant Miriam Haley from a 2006 incident but could not reach a consensus on charges related to a 2013 accusation by Jessica Mann, leading to Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber announcing the mistrial.

(With inputs from agencies.)