Tragedy Strikes Iconic Dominican Nightclub: Owners Arrested After Roof Collapse Kills 236
The owner of a renowned nightclub in the Dominican Republic, whose roof collapsed in April resulting in 236 deaths, has been arrested alongside his sister. The Espaillats face accusations of negligence and intimidation of staff. An investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing with international experts.
The iconic nightclub in the Dominican Republic, which suffered a catastrophic roof collapse in April, leading to the deaths of 236 people, has become the center of a legal storm as its owner and his sister were arrested on Thursday.
Antonio Espaillat and Maribel Espaillat face allegations of irresponsibility and negligence after the disaster, although no formal charges have been filed yet. The Attorney General's Office criticized their failure to prevent the collapse, citing their 'immense irresponsibility.'
An investigation is underway, with international experts working on determining the causes of the tragic incident while victims, including well-known personalities, left a nation in mourning.
