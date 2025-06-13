Left Menu

Traffic Saves Life: Woman Misses Ill-Fated Air India Flight

Bhumi Chauhan, a woman from the UK, narrowly escaped tragedy by missing the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad due to heavy traffic. The flight crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in a catastrophic accident. Chauhan expresses gratitude for her safety and prayers for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bhumi Chauhan, a UK-based traveler, narrowly avoided tragedy by missing the Air India flight AI 171 that crashed in Ahmedabad. The accident, which occurred shortly after takeoff, claimed 265 lives on Thursday afternoon. Heavy traffic caused Chauhan to reach the airport ten minutes too late to board the ill-fated flight to London.

Chauhan, who was visiting Ahmedabad for the first time since relocating to the UK, reached the airport at 1.30 p.m., just moments after the flight's departure at 1.39 p.m. She expressed her relief and gratitude after learning about the crash, acknowledging that she was lucky to have missed the flight.

Her thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims. The incident is one of India's deadliest air disasters, reinforcing the importance of safety in air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

