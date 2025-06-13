Tragic Homecoming: A Family's Loss in Air India Crash
Pinakin Shah and his wife Rupaben were on an ill-fated Air India flight that crashed en route to London. They were excited to attend their son's housewarming in Glasgow and reunite with their daughter and grandchildren. The crash claimed 265 lives, leaving their family devastated.
An ill-fated journey left the family of Pinakin Shah in deep grief after the Air India flight they had boarded for London tragically crashed in Ahmedabad. The crash resulted in the death of all 265 individuals on board, including Pinakin and his wife Rupaben.
The couple had set off on what was intended to be a joyous visit to attend a housewarming ceremony held by their son Rushab in Glasgow. They were also anticipating a rare family reunion with their daughter and grandchildren from Kuwait.
Rushab, overwhelmed by the tragedy, returned to India for the somber task of identifying the bodies. Meanwhile, his sister Janaki arrived the night before to provide DNA samples, mourning the tragic turn of events that shattered their hopes for a long-awaited family gathering.
