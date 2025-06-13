Left Menu

Vandalism at Tagore's Ancestral Home Sparks Outrage

Authorities in Bangladesh have arrested five individuals following the vandalization of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home. Despite the attack, no relics were damaged. Security measures have since been enhanced, and the site has reopened to visitors, drawing condemnation from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Bangladesh, Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home faced vandalism, leading to five arrests, officials stated. Despite the attack, no relics linked to the Nobel laureate were harmed.

The Rabindra Memorial Museum, also known as Rabindra Kachharibari, reopened on Friday after closing post-incident. The site, nestled in Sirajganj, holds significant cultural relevance.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs confirmed ongoing investigation while urging stringent actions to prevent future incidents. India condemned the vandalism, urging Bangladesh's government to ensure justice.

