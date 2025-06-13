Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Indore Woman's London Birthday Surprise Ends in Disaster

Harpreet Kaur Hora, an IT professional from Indore, died in a plane crash en route to London to celebrate her husband's birthday. Initially set to fly later, she rescheduled her flight to surprise him. The crash in Ahmedabad ended her hopes and dreams, leaving one survivor.

Updated: 13-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:14 IST
  Country:
  India

In an unexpected turn of events, an Indore woman's birthday surprise for her husband turned tragic. Harpreet Kaur Hora decided to fly earlier to London, joining 240 others on the doomed Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, leaving only one survivor.

Harpreet, a 28-year-old IT professional based in Bengaluru, switched her flight to coincide with her husband's special day. Robbie Hora, who was waiting for her arrival, had looked forward to celebrating together.

The family remains devastated as they seek answers to the crash, which abruptly ended Harpreet's plans for a joyous European tour with her husband. Her relatives recall her excitement, a sharp contrast to the heartbreak that followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

