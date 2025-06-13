Tragedy Strikes: Indore Woman's London Birthday Surprise Ends in Disaster

In an unexpected turn of events, an Indore woman's birthday surprise for her husband turned tragic. Harpreet Kaur Hora decided to fly earlier to London, joining 240 others on the doomed Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, leaving only one survivor.

Harpreet, a 28-year-old IT professional based in Bengaluru, switched her flight to coincide with her husband's special day. Robbie Hora, who was waiting for her arrival, had looked forward to celebrating together.

The family remains devastated as they seek answers to the crash, which abruptly ended Harpreet's plans for a joyous European tour with her husband. Her relatives recall her excitement, a sharp contrast to the heartbreak that followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)