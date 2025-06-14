Sacred Sojourn: The 2025 Kailash Manasarovar Yatra Begins
The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 commenced with a flag-off ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan. Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita oversaw the event, appreciating China's cooperation and acknowledging various ministries for their roles. The Yatra traverses through Lipulekh and Nathu La Pass.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The first group of pilgrims for the 2025 Kailash Manasarovar Yatra set off on their spiritual journey after a ceremonial flag-off on Friday.
Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs, led the event at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, commending China's collaboration in resuming the Yatra.
In his speech, Margherita lauded the coordinated efforts of multiple ministries, including Defence and Home Affairs, and regional governments, ensuring seamless arrangements for the pilgrims.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kailash
- Manasarovar
- Yatra
- 2025
- Pabitra
- Margherita
- India
- China
- Lipulekh
- Nathu La
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian SIM Card Espionage: The Arrest of Kasim
India's Vanguard Role in UN Peacekeeping Missions
Arrest of Indian Fugitive Highlights CBP's Vigilance in Child Predator Cases
Debate Heats Up Over India's Economic Rankings
China Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Deflects Weaponry Effectiveness Queries