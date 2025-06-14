Sacred Sojourn: The 2025 Kailash Manasarovar Yatra Begins

The first group of pilgrims for the 2025 Kailash Manasarovar Yatra set off on their spiritual journey after a ceremonial flag-off on Friday.

Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs, led the event at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, commending China's collaboration in resuming the Yatra.

In his speech, Margherita lauded the coordinated efforts of multiple ministries, including Defence and Home Affairs, and regional governments, ensuring seamless arrangements for the pilgrims.