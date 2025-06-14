Left Menu

Sacred Sojourn: The 2025 Kailash Manasarovar Yatra Begins

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 commenced with a flag-off ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan. Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita oversaw the event, appreciating China's cooperation and acknowledging various ministries for their roles. The Yatra traverses through Lipulekh and Nathu La Pass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The first group of pilgrims for the 2025 Kailash Manasarovar Yatra set off on their spiritual journey after a ceremonial flag-off on Friday.

Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs, led the event at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, commending China's collaboration in resuming the Yatra.

In his speech, Margherita lauded the coordinated efforts of multiple ministries, including Defence and Home Affairs, and regional governments, ensuring seamless arrangements for the pilgrims.

