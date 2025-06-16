Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes BJ Medical College: Aviation Disaster Overshadows Historic Day

The 146th foundation day of BJ Medical College was marred by a devastating Air India plane crash, killing 270 people, including medical students. This historic institution, known for its significant role in medical education, now faces the challenge of coming to terms with this heartbreaking event amid ongoing recovery efforts.

The normally celebratory atmosphere of BJ Medical College's foundation day was eclipsed by tragedy as an Air India plane crashed into its complex, claiming 270 lives. Among the victims were 29 people on the ground, including medical students and a former chief minister.

As families waited in anguish for DNA results to identify their loved ones, the scene was marked by chaos and sorrow. The renowned institution serves as the focal point for recovery efforts, reflecting its historical significance since its inception as Ahmedabad Medical School in 1871.

Despite the devastation, the college community is determined to uphold their medical commitments. Yet, June 12, the day of the crash, will be a poignant reminder of the tragic incident overshadowing June 16, traditionally the foundation day, creating an indelible mark on the institution's legacy.

