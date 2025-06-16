Warner Bros Discovery's Strategic Split and Star-Studded Cinematic Ventures

Warner Bros Discovery is set to undergo a significant transformation. Its bondholders have approved a plan to split the company, thus paving the way for a new capital structure. This strategic move will separate its studios and HBO Max streaming service from its dwindling cable network offerings.

In a collaboration aimed at bringing authenticity to film, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton joined forces with Apple and Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt. Together, they are working on a movie that aims to capture the intense reality of F1 racing, avoiding the typical Hollywood embellishments.

Over on Netflix, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss reunite for season 2 of the action-comedy series 'Fubar'. Schwarzenegger humorously admits to needing considerable practice for a tango scene with Moss, despite her being a natural on the dance floor.

(With inputs from agencies.)