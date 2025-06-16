Left Menu

Iran-Israel Conflict: Kashmiri Students Trapped Amid Rising Tensions

Faizan Ali, a 21-year-old student at Kerman University in Iran, finds himself amidst the Iran-Israel conflict, causing concerns among his family in Srinagar. The escalating situation led to exam cancellations and university closures, with plans for evacuation amidst disrupted communication. Diplomatic efforts are underway to ensure the students' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:35 IST
Iran-Israel Conflict: Kashmiri Students Trapped Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Faizan Ali, a medical student in Iran, has been inundated with calls from his family in Srinagar as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel.

The university has canceled exams and closed operations, leaving over 120 Kashmiri students anxiously waiting to return home as fear grips the region.

With communication hindered, Ali and others hope for timely evacuation, while diplomatic measures aim to ensure their safety during the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025