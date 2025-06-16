Iran-Israel Conflict: Kashmiri Students Trapped Amid Rising Tensions
Faizan Ali, a 21-year-old student at Kerman University in Iran, finds himself amidst the Iran-Israel conflict, causing concerns among his family in Srinagar. The escalating situation led to exam cancellations and university closures, with plans for evacuation amidst disrupted communication. Diplomatic efforts are underway to ensure the students' safety.
Faizan Ali, a medical student in Iran, has been inundated with calls from his family in Srinagar as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel.
The university has canceled exams and closed operations, leaving over 120 Kashmiri students anxiously waiting to return home as fear grips the region.
With communication hindered, Ali and others hope for timely evacuation, while diplomatic measures aim to ensure their safety during the ongoing conflict.
