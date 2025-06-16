Left Menu

Louvre Under Siege: The Art World Clash with Overcrowding and Neglect

The Louvre, the world's most-visited museum, closed unexpectedly due to a strike over overcrowding and deteriorating conditions. With 8.7 million annual visitors, staff protested against chronic understaffing and inadequate infrastructure. President Macron's renovation plan promises improvements, but workers demand immediate solutions to the museum's pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:35 IST
  • France

The Louvre, globally celebrated as an emblem of art and historical wonder, faced an unforeseen shutdown on Monday as its staff went on strike. The unexpected closure highlighted underlying frustrations over overcrowding and poor working conditions within its walls. Thousands of visitors were left stranded outside the iconic glass pyramid.

The spontaneous strike emerged during an internal meeting, ignited by unmanageable crowds, low staffing levels, and safety concerns. While the Louvre had previously closed for various reasons, including war and pandemics, the sudden protest shed light on the acute challenges the museum faces due to its surge in popularity.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently outlined a renovation plan dubbed the "Louvre New Renaissance," aiming to resolve the museum's issues. However, staff argue the plan overlooks immediate needs, exacerbated by reduced funding amidst soaring visitor numbers. As discussions continue, the future of this cultural treasure hangs in balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

