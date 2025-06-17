Deadly Masquerade: Targeting Minnesota Lawmakers

In a shocking series of events early Saturday morning in Minnesota, a gunman fatally shot a Democratic state representative and her husband, while another Democratic lawmaker and his wife were seriously wounded. The suspect, masquerading as a police officer, has been identified as 57-year-old Vance Boelter.

Following the shooting incident, federal affidavits reveal a timeline of the accused's movements. At 2:06 a.m., the Hoffmans' daughter called 911, reporting her parents had been shot. Surveillance footage disclosed an individual in tactical gear at their doorstep, impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Meanwhile, evidence from other surveillance cameras showed the suspect attempting entry into another public official's home. A patrol officer, misidentifying Boelter as a colleague, saw him in a parked SUV. The ordeal culminated with an alarming text message Boelter sent to his family, implying his violent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)