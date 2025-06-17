Deadly Masquerade: Targeting Minnesota Lawmakers
Minnesota faces a tragic event as a gunman, disguised as a police officer, targeted Democratic lawmakers. Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot, while John Hoffman and his wife were wounded. The accused, Vance Boelter, is now facing multiple charges in this grave incident unsettling the state.
In a shocking series of events early Saturday morning in Minnesota, a gunman fatally shot a Democratic state representative and her husband, while another Democratic lawmaker and his wife were seriously wounded. The suspect, masquerading as a police officer, has been identified as 57-year-old Vance Boelter.
Following the shooting incident, federal affidavits reveal a timeline of the accused's movements. At 2:06 a.m., the Hoffmans' daughter called 911, reporting her parents had been shot. Surveillance footage disclosed an individual in tactical gear at their doorstep, impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Meanwhile, evidence from other surveillance cameras showed the suspect attempting entry into another public official's home. A patrol officer, misidentifying Boelter as a colleague, saw him in a parked SUV. The ordeal culminated with an alarming text message Boelter sent to his family, implying his violent actions.
