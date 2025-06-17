Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: A Rising Star in Indian Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir's tourism is set for a boost after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with the Indian Association of Tour Operators. Enhancements in infrastructure, security, and accessibility are aimed at promoting the region as a premier travel destination, with efforts applauded by the IATO.

Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector is poised for growth as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged with the Indian Association of Tour Operators on Tuesday. The discussion focused on steps to enhance the appeal of the Union Territory as a top travel destination. Tour operators are urged to promote the area prominently.

In a statement, the IATO lauded the initiatives taken by Jammu and Kashmir's government to bolster tourism. Notable improvements include upgraded infrastructure, better accessibility, enhanced security, and a tourist-friendly environment, making the region more appealing to travelers.

Prominent travel influencers and media have been called upon to highlight these advancements. The IATO delegation confirmed the positive atmosphere, noting that areas like Pahalgam and Srinagar are safe and welcoming, with collaborative efforts from both government and private stakeholders to ensure memorable visitor experiences.

