Octogenarian's Mercedes Adventure on Rome's Spanish Steps

An unexpected event unfolded in Rome when an 80-year-old man drove his compact luxury Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan down the historic Spanish Steps, according to a municipal police report released on Tuesday. The driver, who was tested and found sober, was immediately cited for the bizarre descent of the monument located in the heart of Rome.

The incident, which occurred early in the morning, left the sporty vehicle stranded halfway, requiring firefighters to use a crane for its removal. Although the driver's identity and the car's ownership remain undisclosed, it has raised questions about the circumstances leading to the apparent accident, including whether or not a navigation system was in use.

Rome's Spanish Steps, a celebrated cultural landmark dating back to the 1720s and a popular setting for films and leisure, were not designed for vehicular traffic. This is not the first time thrill seekers have tested the monument's travertine stairs, as demonstrated by a 2022 incident involving a rented Maserati.