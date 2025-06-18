Left Menu

Controversial Transfer of Archaeologist Amidst Keeladi Excavation Report Dispute

Archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna has been transferred from his position at the ASI headquarters, sparking controversy. Known for his work on the Keeladi excavation, his reassignment is seen by some as politically motivated. The move comes amid debates over the findings of the ancient civilisation at Keeladi.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:52 IST
  • India

Archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, renowned for his leadership in the Keeladi excavation project in Tamil Nadu, has been reassigned from the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) headquarters. He will now exclusively oversee the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA), according to an official order.

This transfer, which takes effect immediately, comes shortly after Ramakrishna defended the comprehensive report on the Keeladi excavation that he submitted to the ASI. His reassignment has drawn sharp criticism from political figures, who view it as an attempt to influence the interpretation of the Keeladi findings.

The ASI contends that this is a routine departmental change, while the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu alleges political interference, criticizing the central government for attempting to alter Keeladi's historical narratives. The monumental excavation sites are essential to understanding ancient civilisations, and the controversy underscores the sensitivity of archaeological findings in political discourses.

