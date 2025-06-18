Empowering Women Through Safe Tourism in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, on Wednesday, conducted a review of the 'Safe Tourism Destination for Women' project in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative seeks to transform 50 sites across the state into secure and economically empowering spaces for women.

Officials from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and civil society organizations participated in discussions about the project's progress and future objectives. The initiative integrates training and employment opportunities linked to tourism, aiming to make women active contributors to the local economy.

Under the banner 'Sankalp Surakshit Paryatan Ka,' the project employs a combination of safe infrastructure, skill development, and gender sensitization campaigns. On-site inspections in Indore, Ujjain, Khandwa, and Khargone revealed women beneficiaries becoming e-rickshaw drivers, boat operators, and more, gaining financial independence and symbolizing community safety and resilience.

