After the Storm: Salvaging Bayesian's Secrets

The British-flagged luxury superyacht Bayesian, which sank off Sicily last year, has resurfaced as salvage crews work to bring it ashore for investigation. The tragic incident claimed the lives of Mike Lynch and six others.

According to David Wilson, spokesperson for TMC Maritime, complex recovery operations have revealed the yacht's blue hull, which remains afloat in a holding area. Crews are focused on pumping out seawater, with a target to complete lifting by early afternoon. Following its recovery, technical tests are planned before the yacht is transported to Termini Imerese for detailed examination.

The sinking occurred during a storm and resulted in fatalities. Authorities are deeply investigating the tragedy while TMC Maritime employs advanced engineering to stabilize the yacht for transport, with plans to address a missing mast separately. Initial investigations cite severe wind conditions as the cause of the sinking.

(With inputs from agencies.)