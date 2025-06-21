Left Menu

After the Storm: Salvaging Bayesian's Secrets

A British-flagged luxury superyacht, Bayesian, that sank in 2022 near Sicily, killing tech magnate Mike Lynch and six others, is being salvaged for investigation. As recovery operations continue, technical examinations of the vessel aim to uncover the tragic events. Italian authorities are conducting a criminal investigation into the sinking.

Updated: 21-06-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The British-flagged luxury superyacht Bayesian, which sank off Sicily last year, has resurfaced as salvage crews work to bring it ashore for investigation. The tragic incident claimed the lives of Mike Lynch and six others.

According to David Wilson, spokesperson for TMC Maritime, complex recovery operations have revealed the yacht's blue hull, which remains afloat in a holding area. Crews are focused on pumping out seawater, with a target to complete lifting by early afternoon. Following its recovery, technical tests are planned before the yacht is transported to Termini Imerese for detailed examination.

The sinking occurred during a storm and resulted in fatalities. Authorities are deeply investigating the tragedy while TMC Maritime employs advanced engineering to stabilize the yacht for transport, with plans to address a missing mast separately. Initial investigations cite severe wind conditions as the cause of the sinking.

