Yoga Everyday: Beyond International Day Observances

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, emphasizes the importance of practicing yoga daily rather than limiting it to International Yoga Day. Advocating for public wellness, he encourages using public land for parks. His remarks support the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' for better communal well-being.

Yoga Everyday: Beyond International Day Observances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has called for yoga to be an everyday practice rather than a once-a-year event. Speaking on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, he shared his thoughts under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

Yadav encouraged people to incorporate yoga into their daily lives to enhance physical, mental, and communal well-being. He highlighted the significance of public spaces for encouraging such healthy practices, noting that during his term, the government focused on creating public parks.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also took the opportunity to criticize those using public lands for private construction, urging them instead to build parks that would benefit the wider community. His message underscores the party's commitment to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

