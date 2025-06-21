Celebrating Harmony: CBI's Holistic Yoga Day Observance

CBI officials, spearheaded by Director Praveen Sood, commemorated the 11th International Day of Yoga last Saturday through a series of events at the academy, showcasing yoga's broad benefits in health and environmental balance.

Guided by yoga experts, participants engaged in diverse 'pranayama', 'asana', and meditation sessions under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', the CBI spokesperson explained.

The celebration also featured a plantation initiative, with over 300 saplings planted, and a blood donation drive yielding 80 units, emphasizing communal contribution and holistic wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)