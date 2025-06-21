Left Menu

Celebrating Harmony: CBI's Holistic Yoga Day Observance

CBI officials, led by Director Praveen Sood, marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with activities such as yoga sessions, tree planting, and a blood donation camp. The event promoted the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', highlighting yoga's impact on well-being and environmental harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:21 IST
Celebrating Harmony: CBI's Holistic Yoga Day Observance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CBI officials, spearheaded by Director Praveen Sood, commemorated the 11th International Day of Yoga last Saturday through a series of events at the academy, showcasing yoga's broad benefits in health and environmental balance.

Guided by yoga experts, participants engaged in diverse 'pranayama', 'asana', and meditation sessions under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', the CBI spokesperson explained.

The celebration also featured a plantation initiative, with over 300 saplings planted, and a blood donation drive yielding 80 units, emphasizing communal contribution and holistic wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025