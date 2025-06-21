Left Menu

Cleric Encourages Yoga in Mosques; Opposes Surya Namaskar

A prominent Muslim cleric supports yoga in mosques and madrassas but opposes Surya Namaskar, citing its prohibition in Islam. Despite differing opinions with political leaders, he encourages all faiths to embrace yoga's health benefits, stressing its inclusion in daily routines, especially for women and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:57 IST
Cleric Encourages Yoga in Mosques; Opposes Surya Namaskar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leading Muslim cleric has voiced strong support for incorporating yoga into mosques and madrassas but remains firmly against the inclusion of 'Surya Namaskar', citing its prohibition in Islam. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, made these comments during the International Day of Yoga celebrations.

Razvi explained that while yoga itself aligns with Islamic practices, Surya Namaskar represents a form of sun worship, which Islam strictly forbids. Contrasting views emerged when Uttar Pradesh minister JPS Rathore defended the practice, describing it as a universal truth akin to the sunrise.

Razvi encouraged embracing the health benefits of yoga regardless of faith, recommending a daily routine, especially for women and students. He proposed including yoga instruction in madrasa syllabuses to promote physical well-being across communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025