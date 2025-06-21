Cleric Encourages Yoga in Mosques; Opposes Surya Namaskar
A prominent Muslim cleric supports yoga in mosques and madrassas but opposes Surya Namaskar, citing its prohibition in Islam. Despite differing opinions with political leaders, he encourages all faiths to embrace yoga's health benefits, stressing its inclusion in daily routines, especially for women and students.
A leading Muslim cleric has voiced strong support for incorporating yoga into mosques and madrassas but remains firmly against the inclusion of 'Surya Namaskar', citing its prohibition in Islam. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, made these comments during the International Day of Yoga celebrations.
Razvi explained that while yoga itself aligns with Islamic practices, Surya Namaskar represents a form of sun worship, which Islam strictly forbids. Contrasting views emerged when Uttar Pradesh minister JPS Rathore defended the practice, describing it as a universal truth akin to the sunrise.
Razvi encouraged embracing the health benefits of yoga regardless of faith, recommending a daily routine, especially for women and students. He proposed including yoga instruction in madrasa syllabuses to promote physical well-being across communities.
