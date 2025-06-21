Left Menu

Yoga Day: Spreading Wellness Across Uttar Pradesh

The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated throughout Uttar Pradesh, featuring as it saw participation from political leaders and residents. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were notably involved, while efforts to promote yoga and Ayurveda globally were highlighted by various dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:27 IST
Yoga Day: Spreading Wellness Across Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with spectacular participation from political leaders and the public. Governor Anandiben Patel graced the event at Raj Bhavan, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations in Gorakhpur, underscoring the significance of yoga in modern life.

High-profile contributions came from Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, who marked the celebrations in Ghaziabad and Lucknow, respectively. Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularizing India's traditions of Yoga and Ayurveda worldwide, now embraced by over 200 countries as crucial health tools.

The Universal appeal of yoga was echoed by Union Minister Anupriya Patel in Varanasi and local MP Hema Malini in Mathura, both stressing the importance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental health amidst modern-day challenges. Special yoga sessions reached old age homes and schools, promoting health and empowerment across all societal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025