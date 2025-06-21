Yoga Day: Spreading Wellness Across Uttar Pradesh
The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated throughout Uttar Pradesh, featuring as it saw participation from political leaders and residents. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were notably involved, while efforts to promote yoga and Ayurveda globally were highlighted by various dignitaries.
The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with spectacular participation from political leaders and the public. Governor Anandiben Patel graced the event at Raj Bhavan, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations in Gorakhpur, underscoring the significance of yoga in modern life.
High-profile contributions came from Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, who marked the celebrations in Ghaziabad and Lucknow, respectively. Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularizing India's traditions of Yoga and Ayurveda worldwide, now embraced by over 200 countries as crucial health tools.
The Universal appeal of yoga was echoed by Union Minister Anupriya Patel in Varanasi and local MP Hema Malini in Mathura, both stressing the importance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental health amidst modern-day challenges. Special yoga sessions reached old age homes and schools, promoting health and empowerment across all societal sections.
