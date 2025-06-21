Tragic Incident: Three Boys Drown in Rainwater-Filled Pit

In a tragic incident on the outskirts of Gaura Danda village, three young boys drowned in a rainwater-filled pit. The victims, aged between 10 and 12, were identified as Durgesh, Kartik, and Pavnish, all residents of Hardoi district.

The boys had ventured out to a nearby mango orchard in the afternoon. While playing, they accidentally slipped into a pit filled with rainwater, according to local authorities.

Despite prompt rescue efforts by local residents, the children could not be saved. They were declared dead upon arrival at a community health center, with their bodies subsequently sent for autopsy as the police investigate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)