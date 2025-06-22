Zen Diamond Shines with Ambitious Expansion Across India

Zen Diamond, a prominent diamond jewellery brand, is setting its sights on a substantial expansion across India, planning to launch 100 stores by 2030. This move will predominantly target premium malls, aligning with international brand standards, according to Neil Sonawala, Managing Director of Zen Diamond India.

Currently operating two stores in Mumbai and preparing to open three more by the end of the year, Zen Diamond's strategy entails spreading across major metros before reaching tier-II cities. The company plans to use its own funds initially, followed by exploring various financing options for a broader rollout.

In addition to physical outlets, Zen Diamond is venturing into e-commerce and collaborating with Pernia's pop-up. With 75-80% of their offerings showcasing international designs, the brand also integrates Indian elements into 20% of its collection, reflecting modern and Indo-Western styles for diverse customer preferences.

