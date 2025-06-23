Left Menu

Fire Erupts on 'Anupamaa' TV Set, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out on the set of the TV serial 'Anupamaa' at Film City, Mumbai. No injuries were reported, and the blaze was extinguished after four hours. Shahi Production confirmed the incident, stating that the fire's cause is under investigation, and urged against spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on the set of the popular television serial 'Anupamaa' at Mumbai's Film City complex on Monday morning. Civic officials confirmed that no one was injured, and the blaze was brought under control after about four hours of concerted effort.

The incident occurred in the early hours, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade receiving the emergency call at 6:10 am. The fire affected a tent area behind the set of Marathi Bigg Boss in Goregaon, damaging electric wiring, installations, plastic materials, and studio equipment spread across a 5,000 sq ft area.

Four fire engines and jumbo tankers were deployed, and the fire was eventually extinguished by 10:15 am. Shahi Production, the creator of 'Anupamaa', has released a statement confirming the incident while urging the public to avoid disseminating unverified information as investigations into the fire's cause continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

