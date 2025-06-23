Fire Erupts on 'Anupamaa' TV Set, No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted on the set of the popular television serial 'Anupamaa' at Mumbai's Film City complex on Monday morning. Civic officials confirmed that no one was injured, and the blaze was brought under control after about four hours of concerted effort.

The incident occurred in the early hours, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade receiving the emergency call at 6:10 am. The fire affected a tent area behind the set of Marathi Bigg Boss in Goregaon, damaging electric wiring, installations, plastic materials, and studio equipment spread across a 5,000 sq ft area.

Four fire engines and jumbo tankers were deployed, and the fire was eventually extinguished by 10:15 am. Shahi Production, the creator of 'Anupamaa', has released a statement confirming the incident while urging the public to avoid disseminating unverified information as investigations into the fire's cause continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)