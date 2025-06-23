Cultural Bridges Rebuilt: Mamata Banerjee's Diplomatic Engagement with Bangladesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a significant meeting with Bangladesh High Commissioner M. Riaz Hamidullah at the state secretariat, aiming to bolster longstanding cultural relations between the two regions.

In what officials described as a 'courtesy meeting,' the two leaders discussed the deep-rooted linguistic and spiritual connections that transcend beyond mere economic ties.

The meeting occurred shortly after Banerjee urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage Bangladesh over the vandalism of Rabindra Kachharibari, a historical site with ties to the Tagore family, highlighting cultural preservation as a key agenda.

