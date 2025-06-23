Left Menu

KL Rahul's Remarkable Century Shines in England

Athiya Shetty praises husband KL Rahul's 9th Test century, marking a historic performance in Leeds against England. With an unbeaten 120, Rahul outpaced cricket legends and contributed significantly to India's innings, which ended at 298/4 alongside Rishabh Pant’s crucial 118-run contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:44 IST
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul (Image source: Instagram/@athiyashetty). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic Test match at Leeds, actor Athiya Shetty celebrated her husband KL Rahul's incredible ninth Test century, which resonated exceptionally in India's stellar innings against England. Athiya shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, highlighting the momentous occasion with a heartfelt note.

Breaking records, Rahul's unbeaten 120 off 227 balls not only advanced India's position but also earned him a spot among the elite cricket legends. His mastery in SENA conditions—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia—and particularly England, showcases his formidable prowess as an opener.

While KL Rahul's standout performance defined the day, it was Rishabh Pant's tactical support with a century of his own that took India to a commanding score of 298/4 at Tea on the third day. The match, however, witnessed interruptions due to rain, promising an intriguing continuation despite the weather disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

