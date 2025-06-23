Landslide Traps Pilgrims on Yamunotri Trek, Urgent Rescue Underway
A landslide near the Yamunotri temple trek in Uttarakhand trapped two pilgrims. One injured pilgrim from Maharashtra was rescued and treated. Emergency teams are actively searching for the others. State and district officials are coordinating the operations, while Chief Minister Dhami expressed his concern over the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A landslide struck near the 9 Kainchi Bhairav Mandir on the Yamunotri temple trek route in Uttarakhand on Monday, trapping two pilgrims under debris.
Rasik, a pilgrim from Mumbai, was rescued with injuries and received medical attention at a primary health centre, while efforts to find the others are ongoing.
Emergency and disaster response units, including the SDRF, local police, and forest department, have been mobilized, with District Magistrate Prashant Arya monitoring the situation. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and urged for swift rescue measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat Police Rescue Child Workers, Arrest Factory Owner
18 crew abandon burning container ship off Kerala coast, rescued by Navy and Coast Guard, say Defence sources.
Fire Strikes MV Wan Hai 503: Dangerous Cargo and International Rescue
Enhanced Safety for Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims: New Surveillance Centre Launched
Rescue Operations Underway for Fire-Stricken Cargo Ship Off Kerala Coast