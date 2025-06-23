Landslide Traps Pilgrims on Yamunotri Trek, Urgent Rescue Underway

A landslide struck near the 9 Kainchi Bhairav Mandir on the Yamunotri temple trek route in Uttarakhand on Monday, trapping two pilgrims under debris.

Rasik, a pilgrim from Mumbai, was rescued with injuries and received medical attention at a primary health centre, while efforts to find the others are ongoing.

Emergency and disaster response units, including the SDRF, local police, and forest department, have been mobilized, with District Magistrate Prashant Arya monitoring the situation. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and urged for swift rescue measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)