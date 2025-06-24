Meghalaya: Debunking Travel Myths with Hospitality and Safety
Following a US travel advisory warning against visiting Meghalaya due to safety concerns, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong defended the state as one of the safest in the world. Emphasizing tourism growth, officials highlighted investment plans and introduced initiatives like 'Tourist Buddies' to enhance visitors' experiences.
In response to a recent U.S. travel advisory discouraging visits to Meghalaya due to safety concerns, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong vehemently defended the state's reputation. Tynsong assured that Meghalaya remains one of the safest tourist destinations globally, renowned for its hospitality and peaceful environment.
Addressing doubts about the state's safety, Tynsong urged people to rely on testimonials from travelers who have experienced Meghalaya's warmth and charm firsthand. Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh further emphasized the state's appeal, projecting 2 million visitors this year, supported by annual events like the Cherry Blossom Festival.
The state government is proactively boosting tourism by instituting initiatives such as recruiting 'Tourist Buddies' to assist visitors at major locations. A senior tourism officer highlighted plans for a Rs 1,000 crore investment to enhance infrastructure, as tourism continues to be a crucial employment sector in Meghalaya.
