Left Menu

A New Era for Nehru Papers: Controversy and Culture

The annual meeting of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society in Delhi discussed the issue of Jawaharlal Nehru's private papers. Chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the meeting also proposed the creation of a national database for museums. Society member Rizwan Kadri pushed for access to Nehru's archives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:45 IST
A New Era for Nehru Papers: Controversy and Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The annual general meeting of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society in Delhi took place on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by top officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The discussion prominently featured the debate regarding private papers associated with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Society member Rizwan Kadri highlighted the issue, urging access to these documents, previously taken by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Modi advocated for the creation of a comprehensive national database of museums, underlining the importance of technology to unify and enhance India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025