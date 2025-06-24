A New Era for Nehru Papers: Controversy and Culture

The annual general meeting of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society in Delhi took place on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by top officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The discussion prominently featured the debate regarding private papers associated with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Society member Rizwan Kadri highlighted the issue, urging access to these documents, previously taken by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Modi advocated for the creation of a comprehensive national database of museums, underlining the importance of technology to unify and enhance India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)