A New Era for Nehru Papers: Controversy and Culture
The annual meeting of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society in Delhi discussed the issue of Jawaharlal Nehru's private papers. Chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the meeting also proposed the creation of a national database for museums. Society member Rizwan Kadri pushed for access to Nehru's archives.
- Country:
- India
The annual general meeting of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society in Delhi took place on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by top officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The discussion prominently featured the debate regarding private papers associated with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Society member Rizwan Kadri highlighted the issue, urging access to these documents, previously taken by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
Modi advocated for the creation of a comprehensive national database of museums, underlining the importance of technology to unify and enhance India's cultural landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nehru
- papers
- Modi
- PMML
- Museum
- India
- archives
- Teen Murti
- history
- Sonia Gandhi
ALSO READ
The Silent Toll: Uncounted Lives Amidst India's Heatwave Epidemic
India's Transformation Under Modi: 11 Years of Service and Growth
Water Wars in India's Power Struggle: Solapur's Dilemma
Rakesh Kumar Crowned Champion: Skill-Based Gaming Soars in India
Indian Markets Soar on RBI Rate Cut and Global Optimism