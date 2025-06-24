Left Menu

Transforming School Meals: BW LPG India's Green Innovation with Akshaya Patra

BW LPG India partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to enhance the efficiency of school meal preparations with LPG-powered equipment. The alliance aims to support energy transitions for sustainable operations, improving meal delivery to children across India's government schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark move toward sustainability and child welfare, BW LPG India, a leading operator of Very Large Gas Carriers for LPG, has forged a strategic partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, one of India's foremost social impact organizations.

Under this partnership formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding in Puducherry, three LPG-powered curry-making machines, each boasting a 500-litre capacity, have been installed at Akshaya Patra's central kitchen. This facility prepares over 40,000 meals daily for school children under the PM POSHAN program. The equipment aims to bolster cooking efficiency and hygiene standards.

BW LPG India's financial commitment surpasses ₹5.55 crore for FY 2025–26, extending into FY 2026–27 with an additional pledge of over ₹4.8 crore. This ongoing support includes energy subsidies and boiler conversions, ensuring a greener, more sustainable operation for kitchens serving millions of children nationwide.

