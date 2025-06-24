Left Menu

Temple Tensions: Congress Accuses BJP of Destroying Religious Heritage

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, accuses the BJP of eroding the original forms of Hindu religious sites. After altering Varanasi, concerns rise regarding Vrindavan and the Vindhyavasini Devi temple's fate. Allegations include demolition of Shivlings and transforming sacred areas into tourist spots, sparking community resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:26 IST
Temple Tensions: Congress Accuses BJP of Destroying Religious Heritage
Ajay Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has accused the ruling BJP of tampering with Hindu religious sites, notably in Varanasi, Vrindavan, and Mirzapur. He claims the BJP has undermined the original form of these sites, transforming them into tourist attractions.

Rai argues that religious buildings have been demolished under the guise of development projects like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He contends that the BJP-led government has prioritized commercialization over preserving cultural heritage, pressuring communities that have long served these sacred locations.

Community members, including Tirtha Purohit Sohanlal Mishra, express grave concerns over the potential demolition of temples and the disruption of traditions. Allegations of police intimidation accompany these fears, as the local resistance grows to protect their historical and religious framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025