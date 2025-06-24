Temple Tensions: Congress Accuses BJP of Destroying Religious Heritage
Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, accuses the BJP of eroding the original forms of Hindu religious sites. After altering Varanasi, concerns rise regarding Vrindavan and the Vindhyavasini Devi temple's fate. Allegations include demolition of Shivlings and transforming sacred areas into tourist spots, sparking community resistance.
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has accused the ruling BJP of tampering with Hindu religious sites, notably in Varanasi, Vrindavan, and Mirzapur. He claims the BJP has undermined the original form of these sites, transforming them into tourist attractions.
Rai argues that religious buildings have been demolished under the guise of development projects like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He contends that the BJP-led government has prioritized commercialization over preserving cultural heritage, pressuring communities that have long served these sacred locations.
Community members, including Tirtha Purohit Sohanlal Mishra, express grave concerns over the potential demolition of temples and the disruption of traditions. Allegations of police intimidation accompany these fears, as the local resistance grows to protect their historical and religious framework.
