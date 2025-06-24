Left Menu

No Modak Theft at Jagannath Temple: Odisha Law Minister Clarifies

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan refuted allegations of 'modak' theft from the Puri Jagannath Temple. Following claims by servitor Haladhar Das Mohapatra that 70 modaks were missing, an investigation by SJTA confirmed no theft occurred. The modak, significant in temple rituals, retains its sanctity.

Odisha's Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, has clarified that allegations of 'modak' theft from the Jagannath Temple's premises are unfounded. Speaking to reporters, Harichandan asserted that there has been no such incident, a statement supported by a thorough investigation conducted by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), led by chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.

The controversy arose following claims by Haladhar Das Mohapatra, a 'Badagrahi' (bodyguard) of Lord Balabhadra, who alleged that 70 out of 313 'modaks' were missing and had lost their sanctity due to supposed theft. These modaks are traditionally offered as part of temple rituals during the deities' 'Anasar' period.

In response to these serious allegations, the SJTA carried out an immediate probe, which ultimately concluded that the claims were inaccurate. SJTA officials confirmed the intact presence and sanctified status of the modaks, thus preserving the ritualistic customs of the temple.

